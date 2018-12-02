Samuel E. Eckart Sells 666 Shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Director Samuel E. Eckart sold 666 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $38,647.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FSFG stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 14,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 74,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

