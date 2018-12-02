Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMO. Guggenheim downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sangamo Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 3.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The business had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $179,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $405,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 234,346 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $751,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.