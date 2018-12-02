Sanofi (SNY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE:SNY opened at $45.35 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sanofi (SNY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/sanofi-sny-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.