Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Decreased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325,922 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.65% of Schlumberger worth $551,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 909.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/schlumberger-limited-slb-position-decreased-by-fiduciary-management-inc-wi.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.