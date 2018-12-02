Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHL. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholastic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

SCHL stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.74. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.70 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Scholastic news, Director John L. Davies sold 6,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,026.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $583,791.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,294 shares of company stock worth $1,095,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 216.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16,250.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

