Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 124,743 Shares of Caleres Inc (CAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,743 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Caleres were worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Caleres by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Caleres had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,760.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

