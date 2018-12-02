Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223,983 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,079,000 after buying an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 64.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 56,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 112.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSM opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Versum Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. Versum Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Versum Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $84,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

