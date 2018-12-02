Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $36.53 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

