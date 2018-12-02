Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Shares of SGEN opened at $62.58 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,548,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,630 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

