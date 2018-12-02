SecureCloudCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (SC2)

SecureCloudCoin (CURRENCY:SC2) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One SecureCloudCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SecureCloudCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. SecureCloudCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of SecureCloudCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SecureCloudCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.02396935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00127396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00193099 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.80 or 0.09711345 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SecureCloudCoin Profile

SecureCloudCoin’s total supply is 18,313,785 coins. The official website for SecureCloudCoin is www.securecloudcoin.com. SecureCloudCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecloudcoin.

Buying and Selling SecureCloudCoin

SecureCloudCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCloudCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCloudCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecureCloudCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SecureCloudCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecureCloudCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.