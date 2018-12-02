Secureworks (SCWX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Secureworks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.01 on Friday. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.62 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 66,527.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 685,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 684,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 350,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 524,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

