SEI Investments (SEIC) Major Shareholder Sells $11,376,062.95 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 212,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $11,376,062.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,144,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,828,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $53.70 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 110,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 44,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

