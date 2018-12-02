Select Income REIT (SIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,465,265 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 950,357 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Income REIT stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Select Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIR. JMP Securities cut shares of Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Income REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

