Semtech (SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.03. Semtech has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,986 shares of company stock worth $2,583,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

