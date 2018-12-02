Semux Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00007812 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $475.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 8,761,058 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

