Sequans Communications (SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.66.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 361.56%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 62.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numen Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.3% in the second quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 664,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

