ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,565.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 583,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 44.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,652,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after purchasing an additional 507,435 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,482,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 836,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,706,000 after purchasing an additional 356,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 335,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $6,384,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $7,132,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,819.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,324,308. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $185.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.45, a PEG ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.25. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

