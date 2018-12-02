Sesen Bio (SESN) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sesen Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SESN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.88. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

