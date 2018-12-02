Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Insider Buys C$20,300.00 in Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) insider Brian John Newmarch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,300.00.

VII stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$19.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.38.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

