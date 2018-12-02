SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harris during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 12.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Harris by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Harris by 40.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

HRS stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $138.08 and a 12 month high of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $3,025,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,987 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

