SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,305,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,244,000 after acquiring an additional 389,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 307,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,361,000. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 455,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 209,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 158,781 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.32 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $122,363. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

