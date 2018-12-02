Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in CGI (GIB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $124,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $449,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of GIB opened at $63.82 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

