Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $1.82 Million in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Stock

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $360,568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $66,612,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $63,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $52,359,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $46,576,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Wesley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $47,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $286,685. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

