Ship Finance International (SFL) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NYSE SFL opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ship Finance International has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 1,289.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

