Short Interest in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Drops By 23.9%

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,561,629 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 7,307,473 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,511,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.69. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after buying an additional 601,486 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

WARNING: “Short Interest in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Drops By 23.9%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/short-interest-in-achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc-achn-drops-by-23-9.html.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.