Short Interest in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Declines By 20.8%

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,086,866 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 8,947,353 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 959,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,793,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,544,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ACIW opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/short-interest-in-aci-worldwide-inc-aciw-declines-by-20-8.html.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.