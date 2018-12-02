Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN) Declines By 90.5%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,679 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the October 31st total of 523,039 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLIN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

