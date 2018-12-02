Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Declines By 4.9%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,215,420 shares, a drop of 4.9% from the October 31st total of 54,916,454 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,245,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

