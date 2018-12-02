Short Interest in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Increases By 74.5%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,684 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 974,124 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,087,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wix.Com by 2,747.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Wix.Com by 175,050.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wix.Com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at $2,437,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. BidaskClub cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

