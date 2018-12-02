Signature Bank (SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.91. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $11.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

Shares of SBNY opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $161.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

