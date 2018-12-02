Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,870 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Signature Bank stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/signature-bank-sbny-shares-sold-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.