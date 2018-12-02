Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/simon-property-group-inc-spg-shares-bought-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.