Sims Metal Management (SMSMY) and Industrial Services of America (IDSA) Head to Head Analysis

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) and Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sims Metal Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Industrial Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Industrial Services of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sims Metal Management and Industrial Services of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sims Metal Management N/A N/A N/A Industrial Services of America 0.08% 0.43% 0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sims Metal Management and Industrial Services of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sims Metal Management $3.82 billion 0.41 $153.49 million N/A N/A Industrial Services of America $54.94 million 0.23 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Sims Metal Management has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Services of America.

Dividends

Sims Metal Management pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Industrial Services of America does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sims Metal Management has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Services of America has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sims Metal Management and Industrial Services of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sims Metal Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Industrial Services of America beats Sims Metal Management on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials. The company also engages in the provision of environmentally responsible solutions for the disposal of post-consumer electronic products, including IT assets recycled for commercial customers; and environmentally responsible recycling of negative value materials, such as refrigerators, and other electrical and electronic equipment. In addition, it provides secondary processing and other services comprising the melting, refining, and ingoting of non-ferrous metals and others. The company was formerly known as Sims Group Limited and changed its name to Sims Metal Management Limited in November 2008. Sims Metal Management Limited was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

About Industrial Services of America

Industrial Services of America, Inc. buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass. The company sells ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to steel mini-mills, integrated steel makers, foundries, refineries, and processors. It also buys and sells used auto parts. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

