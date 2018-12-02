Skyline (SKY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Skyline alerts:

SKY stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million.

In related news, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 89,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,614,306.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $361,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,642,729 shares of company stock worth $235,458,869.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Skyline by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.