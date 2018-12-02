Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 795 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar set a $96.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of WMT opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $58,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,415,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $394,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,637,562 shares of company stock worth $1,112,869,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas-sells-795-shares-of-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.