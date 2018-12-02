Sogou Inc (SOGO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,293 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.25% of Sogou worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 2,945.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sogou has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $6.21 on Friday. Sogou Inc has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sogou had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $276.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

