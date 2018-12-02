Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Chevron (CVX) Stock Price

Media stories about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news sentiment score of 1.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Chevron’s ranking:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

