Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Sunniva (SNN) Share Price

News articles about Sunniva (CVE:SNN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a daily sentiment score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Sunniva (CVE:SNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Sunniva from C$39.49 to C$32.02 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

