Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect HP (HPQ) Stock Price

News headlines about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of 0.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the computer maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted HP’s score:

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. HP has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 155.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-hp-hpq-stock-price.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.