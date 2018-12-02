Somewhat Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Alibaba Group (BABA) Share Price

Media coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alibaba Group’s analysis:

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MED decreased their target price on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-alibaba-group-baba-share-price.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.