Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNVGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $14.49 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Lenovo Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

