Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ensco (ESV) Share Price

News stories about Ensco (NYSE:ESV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ensco earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Ensco’s ranking:

Get Ensco alerts:

ESV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DNB Markets lowered Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ensco in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Ensco stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Ensco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensco will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

In related news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-ensco-esv-share-price.html.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.