Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. MED decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $160.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

