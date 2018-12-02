Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 8,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $124.08 and a 1 year high of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/sowell-financial-services-llc-buys-new-position-in-msci-inc-msci.html.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.