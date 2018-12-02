Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 8,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MSCI stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $124.08 and a 1 year high of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 58.29%.
MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.
About Msci
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
