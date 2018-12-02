Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 266,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Genius Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

GNUS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Genius Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Brands International Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $547,000 in Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/sowell-financial-services-llc-invests-547000-in-genius-brands-international-inc-gnus-stock.html.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.