Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $621,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 135.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $319,486.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $319,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,084 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cleveland Research raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

