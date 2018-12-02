SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 511,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares in the last quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,218,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 42.2% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 664,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,133,000 after purchasing an additional 197,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY opened at $275.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-shares-sold-by-wade-g-w-inc.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.