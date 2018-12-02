Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,920 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $542,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $66.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $74.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/spdr-sp-global-dividend-etf-wdiv-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

