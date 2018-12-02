Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI opened at $14.46 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $94,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,910.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.