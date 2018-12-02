Shares of Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 316000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

Get Sphinx Resources alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/sphinx-resources-sfx-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.